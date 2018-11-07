Automobile, apparel sales pick up during festive season

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR: Amidst a weak market sentiment and intense competition from e-commerce players, retail outlets across the nation witnessed a significant drop in footfalls during the ongoing festive season. However, few businesses such as automobiles and apparels reported a jump in sales in the last few days, which will help them end the season on a good note, if not great.

Carmakers said they have seen notable rise in the delivery of mini and compact cars on Dhanteras, which will continue till Diwali. “Demand for fuel-consuming utility vehicles continues to remain weak because of higher fuel prices, but a positive growth in the delivery of smaller cars will help us reduce the built-up inventory. All said, this festive season was the best for us,” said an executive of a leading carmaker.

Two-wheeler sales, however, have been phenomenal during the last few days. “Official numbers are yet to come, but we have broken a few single-day sales record,” said a two-wheeler maker.

Both the automakers said highest growth was seen in the eastern part of the country, which has now become fastest growth zone for almost every player. As for mobile and electronic goods, a major chunk of the sales are being cornered by e-commerce players. Retail sellers of these segments complained that big discounts given by e-tailors took nearly 50 per cent of their consumers. “They sell phones, earphones and speakers at lower prices. We cannot compete with them,” said a shopkeeper.

Confederation of All India Traders secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said e-commerce has adversely impacted sectors such as consumer durables, FMCG, electronics, mobiles, electrical goods and kitchen appliances, which have seen a decline in their respective businesses to the tune of up to 40 per cent.

The retail apparel market, however, did not see a massive impact on their business. Most of the big players such as Reliance Trends, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Max and a few others said they reported double-digit sales during the season. “Consumers buy from stores because they can touch and feel the products. They have realised that online stores either sell very old stock or fake products,” said Future Retail joint MD Rakesh Biyani.

Big sales season for e-tailers

Leading e-tailors Flipkart and Amazon ran multiple sales during the festive season and offered up to 60 per cent discount on many items. As per a study by Oath, a Verizon subsidiary, online sales have increased about 29 per cent YoY in September 2018, setting a record high for the festive shopping season. “There is a huge demand in the market for smart TVs this festive season and we have seen a 35 per cent growth in our online TV sales,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India.