Home Business

Emerging markets to see growth despite headwinds

As for the G-20 countries, Moody’s says the growth is to peak in 2018 at 3.3 per cent before slowing to 2.9 per cent in 2019.

Published: 07th November 2018 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Moody's

Reuters file image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Large emerging markets like India and Indonesia are set to continue maintaining growth trends over the next year, despite estimates of an overall slowdown in global growth, Moody’s Investors Service said Tuesday. The report added that such economies are likely to continue to tighten monetary policy.

“India, and Indonesia are likely to grow near trend despite external and domestic challenges... We expect larger emerging markets, like India, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey and Argentina, to continue monetary tightening in 2019,” the report said.

Moody’s also noted that India could also face political risks, and uncertainty around economic and fiscal reforms, due to the upcoming general elections next year. Other headwinds to emerging economies are tightening global financial conditions and rising US trade protectionism. The agency noted that while they have maintained a stable outlook overall for sovereigns, it is “more mindful than in previous years of the potential for unforeseen shocks to disrupt economic and financial stability over next 12-18 months”.

As for the G-20 countries, Moody’s says the growth is to peak in 2018 at 3.3 per cent before slowing to 2.9 per cent in 2019. For advanced economies in the G-20, it believes that growth will fall to 1.9 per cent in 2019 from 2.3 per cent in 2018, a pattern mirrored in key economies, including the US and Germany. Emerging markets in G-20 would see a slower growth at around 4.6 per cent in 2019 than 5 per cent in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moody's

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp