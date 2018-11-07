Emerging markets to see growth despite headwinds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Large emerging markets like India and Indonesia are set to continue maintaining growth trends over the next year, despite estimates of an overall slowdown in global growth, Moody’s Investors Service said Tuesday. The report added that such economies are likely to continue to tighten monetary policy.

“India, and Indonesia are likely to grow near trend despite external and domestic challenges... We expect larger emerging markets, like India, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey and Argentina, to continue monetary tightening in 2019,” the report said.

Moody’s also noted that India could also face political risks, and uncertainty around economic and fiscal reforms, due to the upcoming general elections next year. Other headwinds to emerging economies are tightening global financial conditions and rising US trade protectionism. The agency noted that while they have maintained a stable outlook overall for sovereigns, it is “more mindful than in previous years of the potential for unforeseen shocks to disrupt economic and financial stability over next 12-18 months”.

As for the G-20 countries, Moody’s says the growth is to peak in 2018 at 3.3 per cent before slowing to 2.9 per cent in 2019. For advanced economies in the G-20, it believes that growth will fall to 1.9 per cent in 2019 from 2.3 per cent in 2018, a pattern mirrored in key economies, including the US and Germany. Emerging markets in G-20 would see a slower growth at around 4.6 per cent in 2019 than 5 per cent in 2018.