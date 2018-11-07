Home Business

India's safeguard duty move on steel goods inconsistent with certain global trade norms: WTO panel

The ruling comes in the backdrop of Japan dragging India to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against certain measures taken by New Delhi on imports of iron and steel products.

Published: 07th November 2018 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

Labourers load steel rods onto a truck at a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu July 12, 2012. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The WTO's dispute panel has said India's move to impose safeguard import duty on some iron and steel products was inconsistent with certain global trade norms.

The ruling comes in the backdrop of Japan dragging India to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against certain measures taken by New Delhi on imports of iron and steel products.

The case was filed by Japan in December 2017.

"Having found that India acted inconsistently with certain provisions of the GATT 1994 and the Agreement in Safeguards, we recommend that, to the extent that the measure continues to have any effects, India bring it into conformity with its obligations under those agreements," the panel said in its ruling.

The duty imposed by India already ended in March this year.

As India and Japan failed to resolve the issue in the bilateral consultation process, the WTO had set up the dispute resolution panel earlier this year.

Japan, which is the second largest steel producer in the world, had alleged that duties imposed on steel imports by India violated WTO trade norms.

In September 2015, India imposed provisional safeguard duty of 20 per cent on import of certain categories of steel with a view to protect domestic producers.

Later, it was reduced and extended till March this year.

The dispute assumes significance as India and Japan implemented a comprehensive free trade agreement in 2011.

It gave easy access to Japan in the Indian steel market.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 15.7 billion in 2017-18.

Trade is highly in favour of Japan as the trade deficit stood at about USD 11 billion in that fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp