Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps 41 per cent at Rs 224 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Manappuram Finance Tuesday reported 41 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 224 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company’s net profit during July-September, 2017-18, stood at Rs 159.25 crore.

Total income during the reported period went up to Rs 1,027.52 crore against Rs 840.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.On standalone basis, the net profit stood at Rs 193.80 crore during the reported quarter, up from Rs 170.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.Standalone income rose to Rs 850.87 crore from Rs 717.99 crore.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 55 paise per equity share of Rs 2 each. Stock of the company closed 2.25 per cent down at Rs 82.60 on Bombay Stock Exchange.