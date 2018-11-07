‘RBI, government should find a middle ground’

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The RBI Board has a simple but unusual task at hand during its forthcoming meeting on November 19: To keep the temperature down, and ensure the members cast their votes. That’s because the previous meeting, despite prolonging for over 10 hours, ended inconclusively, while the members weren’t even asked to ‘make up their minds.’

“I think both sides (RBI and government) have overplayed their hands. It’s now the job of the Board to turn the temperature down. Too much has been said in public, but it’s important to understand that it’s not a conflict (between RBI and government), but a trade off,” an RBI Board member told Express.

Currently, the RBI Board comprises 18 members including Governor Urjit Patel, four deputy governors, government nominees and experts. However, only independent directors can vote.

That is to say, only 12 out of 18 members have voting rights.Stating that both the RBI and the government have valid arguments putting across their views, he explained that a middle ground needs to be arrived at to ensure stability and continuity in banking regulation. He emphasized that for the RBI to win, the government doesn’t have to lose or vice versa, and that issues surrounding Prompt Corrective Action, capital adequacy norms and excess reserves of the central bank may all seem individual areas, but are normal topics under deliberation between the regulators and governments globally.

“The argument about dividend distribution policy is nothing new and is discussed every year may be for the past 30 years or so,” he said, however adding that “adjourning Board meetings isn’t appropriate.”

Meanwhile, though news reports suggest that the government sought transfer of Rs 3.6 lakh crore from RBI’s excess reserves, another director confirmed that the government hasn’t arrived at any such figure.

“The task now is for the RBI and the Finance Ministry to determine the quantum of surplus funds to be transferred based on an approved formula,” he explained.

The government, among other issues, is likely to take up the issue of amending the RBI Act of 1934. Sources said the Act was passed when the government set up the banking regulator and has no pre-determined range of apportioning excess reserves to the government. Besides, a stormy debate is anticipated particularly on IBC, which some argued was a government act and not an act passed by the RBI.

RBI-govt tussle

Keeping up the heat on the RBI, the government will continue to press the central bank to relax norms to boost lending and transfer at least a third of its J9.6 lakh crore reserve, reports said quoting sources. Recently, the government cited never-used before provisions of law — such as Section 7 of the RBI Act — which gives it powers to issue directions to the RBI on matters of public interest.