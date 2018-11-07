Voltas second quarter profit after tax increases 12 per cent to Rs 107 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata group’s air-conditioning and engineering services provider Voltas on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 107 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 95 crore in the same period last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,415 crore against Rs 1,032 crore a year ago, up 37 per cent. Voltas said it continued to be the leader in room air-conditioner market and has further improved its market share (in multi-brand outlets) to 25.6 per cent in the second quarter as compared to 23.2 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The segment revenue for the quarter was higher at Rs 441 crore as compared to Rs 408 crore last fiscal.