Home Business

Voltas second quarter profit after tax increases 12 per cent to Rs 107 crore

The segment revenue for the quarter was higher at Rs 441 crore as compared to Rs 408 crore last fiscal.

Published: 07th November 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata group’s air-conditioning and engineering services provider Voltas on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 107 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 95 crore in the same period last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,415 crore against Rs 1,032 crore a year ago, up 37 per cent. Voltas said it continued to be the leader in room air-conditioner market and has further improved its market share (in multi-brand outlets) to 25.6 per cent in the second quarter as compared to 23.2 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The segment revenue for the quarter was higher at Rs 441 crore as compared to Rs 408 crore last fiscal.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp