‘Global trade war good for Indian textiles’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will gain from the ongoing trade war between the US and China, according to the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil). Exports of cotton textile grew 26 per cent at $6,235 million in the first six months of the fiscal and the on-going trade war could open up new export opportunities, Texprocil added.

During April-September 2017-18, the country had exported cotton textiles (raw cotton, yarn, fabrics and made-ups) worth $4,917 million, the association said in a statement. According to Ujwal Lahoti, chairman, Texprocil, India should be ready to explore new opportunities that will open up because of the brewing tension between the US and China. Being the second largest textile exporter in the world, India holds a special place in global textile trade.