Home Business

Google planning big New York City expansion

The reported expansion of Google's workforce would almost match the 25,000 employees that of Seattle-based Amazon.

Published: 08th November 2018 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Google

Google plans to add space for more than 12,000 additional New York workers.

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Google is planning a major expansion in New York City, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reported Wednesday that the company plans to add space for more than 12,000 additional New York workers. The Journal cited anonymous people familiar with the plans.

ALSO READ | Google appeals record EU fine over Android

The paper said Google has New York real estate deals in the works that would give it room for nearly 20,000 workers. Those include buying or leasing a 1.3 million-square-foot building in the city's West Village neighbourhood due to be completed by 2022.

A Google spokesperson said the company had no comment on the Journal report. The reported expansion of Google's workforce would almost match the 25,000 employees that Seattle-based Amazon is reportedly considering bringing to New York's Long Island City as part of its own highly publicized search for new office locations.

Amazon would also reportedly add another 25,000 jobs to a location in Crystal City in northern Virginia near Washington, D.C.

ALSO READ | Google ready to comply with RBI norms for payment services, says official

New York and Washington, like other major cities with existing clusters of highly educated workers, research universities and other successful technology companies, are increasingly in demand as companies like Google and Amazon expand.

That creates a positive feedback loop that benefits these municipalities and concentrates opportunity in ways that risk leaving other parts of the country behind.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
google New York

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp