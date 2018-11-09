Home Business

Affordable homes help to light up dark Diwali for real estate sector   

While luxury sales have taken a hit, builders in some parts of the country are banking on affordable and premium homes contributing to increased sales.

Published: 09th November 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The festive season has failed to enthuse the realty sector on the back of a liquidity squeeze in the non-banking finance companies. While luxury sales have taken a hit, builders in some parts of the country are banking on affordable and premium homes contributing to increased sales.

“The ongoing NBFC crisis has, for all intents and purposes, hijacked Indian real estate’s growth story over the short to mid-term and the ongoing crisis would play spoilsport for developers this festive season,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, adding that there was no significant change noted in the number of inquiries seen during this festive season so far.

Puri added that it was a matter of time before they saw how the crisis impacted private equity (PE) funds flowing into the sector. “It can be expected that home loan interest rates will see a slight rise in the near future, primarily brought on by the dearth of funds”, he said.

According to a Kolkata-based realtor, builders have queued up to register projects under the West Bengal Housing Industry Regulations Act (WBHIRA). Of the 3,000-odd projects in the city and suburbs, around 80 had applied for registration till date “Sales started dipping in August as lenders have become selective and are willing to fund projects that are clean and RERA-registered. Sales were down to an all-time low, with numbers in September even lower than 2008-09 level when sales had crashed following the US mortgage crisis.”

However, a quarterly report by PropTiger.com shows home sales in nine major cities increased 24 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current financial year when compared to the same quarter the previous fiscal, driven by affordable home segment. The nine cities in the analysis include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurgaon (including Bhiwadi, Dharuhera and Sohna).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
premium homes NBFC crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp