E-com firms like Amazon, Oyo to double hiring from B-schools in 2019

By Online Desk

Will you be graduating from a business school in 2019? Here's a good news for you. Top e-commerce firms like Amazon, OYO, Droom are all planning to up the campus placements by 100 per cent. The companies have also added new institutes to their lists in their search of talented people.

The firms will be hiring across various functions such as finance, data science, product management, human resource, sales, operations, business development and more. According to media reports, the annual pay is likely to touch whopping Rs 30 lakh per annum.

OYO is considering IITs, IIMs, Indian School of Business (ISB), XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) to hire fresh talent, according to Business Today.

The company's head of human resource, Dinesh Ramamurthi, has confirmed that the candidates will also have an opportunity to gain international exposure once they join the company, Economic Times reported.

Amazon says it is looking for "superstars."

Software engineers are being sought for cloud, computer vision, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Online automobile marketplace Droom will be hiring specialists in marketing, product management and technology.

Droom's CEO Sandeep Aggarwal said that the main campuses the company will be focusing on for recruitment will include - IIFT, IIMs at Indore, Kashipur, Lucknow, Kozhikode and Ahmedabad, Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), ISB and the IITs at Roorkee and Delhi.