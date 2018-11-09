Home Business

India clears sale of 'enemy shares' held by people who moved to Pakistan

The stocks worth at least 30 billion rupees are part of what India calls 'enemy properties' that once belonged to people who went to Pakistan and China.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop. (Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI:  India's government said it will sell stocks worth millions of dollars seized from people who moved to Pakistan following partition in 1947 and the wars since, as a way to make up for a shortfall in revenues.

The stocks worth at least 30 billion rupees ($412.26 million) are part of what India calls "enemy properties" that once belonged to people who went to Pakistan and China, with which India also fought a war.

Once these Indian nationals became citizens of these two countries, they were treated as "enemies" and their assets in India including land and houses as well as shares were seized and held by the Custodian of Enemy Property of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been tightening the provisions of the Enemy Property Act 1968 to include even lawful heirs who stayed behind and were Indian citizens.

Modi's cabinet on Thursday approved a plan to sell stocks in 996 companies held by 20,323 shareholders, deemed as "enemy shares" the government said in a statement. The government said 588 were active firms including 139 listed on the stock exchange.

"The decision will lead to monetization of enemy shares that had been lying dormant for decades since coming into force (of) the Enemy Property Act in 1968," it said.

Those who left India for Pakistan were Muslims, and relations between the two countries remain fraught after numerous conflicts. Pakistan enacted a similar law at the time and seized properties of those who left for India.

The government's move comes as it is casting around for funds to support welfare programmes in the final months before a national election in the summer of 2019.

It is also struggling to meet its target of raising a record 1 trillion rupees ($14.25 billion) from the sale of state assets in the current fiscal year ending in March 2019.

The government said the proceeds from the sale of stocks held under enemy assets would be treated as part of the divestment proceeds.

"The government will gain from the sales of enemy shares and the proceeds will be used for development and social welfare of our people," said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The number of properties with the Custodian of Enemy Property had risen to about 16,000 by last year from 2,100 a few years ago - nearly all taken from Muslim families - and are estimated at more than 1 trillion rupees ($13.76 billion), media reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Pakistan Enemy shares

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp