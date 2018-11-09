Indian banks' loans rose 14.6 percent in two weeks to October 26 - RBI

By Reuters

Indian banks' loans rose 14.6 per cent in the two weeks to October 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9 per cent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 407.40 billion rupees ($5.62 billion) to 90.34 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 26. Non-food credit rose 312.30 billion rupees to 89.79 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 95.10 billion rupees to 550.30 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 150.50 billion rupees to 117.71 trillion rupees in the two weeks to October 26.