Home Business

Sensex, Nifty erase early losses; IT stocks sustain pressure

The broader Nifty, which fell as much as 0.5 per cent in early trade, was up 0.16 per cent at 10,615.8 as of 0545 GMT. The benchmark Sensex was 0.12 per cent higher at 35,280.59.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Sensex (File photo / PTI)

By Reuters

Indian shares recovered from early losses to trade slightly higher on Friday, with gains in the financial and consumer sectors eclipsing losses in large-cap IT stocks.

The broader Nifty, which fell as much as 0.5 per cent in early trade, was up 0.16 per cent at 10,615.8 as of 0545 GMT. The benchmark Sensex was 0.12 per cent higher at 35,280.59.

The indexes were set to finish the trading week, truncated due to local holidays, about half a per cent higher.

In broader Asia, stocks pulled back from one-month high as the U.S. Federal Reserve appeared poised to deliver another interest rate hike next month.

"We don't have much of a positivity from Asia...volatility is also slightly up, being the last working day of the week," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian shares appeared to shrug off weak leads from its neighbours, led by Asian Paints Ltd's stock that rose as much as 4.6 per cent to a six-week high. The stock was also the top percentage gainer and contributor to the NSE index.

Private-sector lender Axis Bank Ltd climbed 2.4 per cent, while smaller rival Yes Bank Ltd rose as much as 4.4 per cent in its ninth straight session of gains.

Auto stocks also saw good buying interest. Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 2.6 per cent, while those of Tata Motors Ltd climbed 3 per cent to a one-month high.

Industrial gases company Linde India Ltd surged as much as 19 per cent after its biggest shareholder said it intended to buy the rest of the company.

Telecom equipment manufacturer ITI Ltd jumped 9.4 per cent after the Indian government said it will continue to force three state-owned telecom companies to buy 30 per cent of their equipment orders from ITI.

The pharmaceutical sector got a boost from a weaker rupee that hit a day's low of 72.8225 against the dollar.

The Nifty Pharma index rose as much as 1.5 per cent, lifted by a 3.4 per cent jump in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

However, the weak rupee failed to cheer large-cap IT stocks, as shares of Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel Ltd was the biggest percentage loser, with shares dropping as much as 5.7 per cent after rating agency Moody's on Thursday placed the company's credit rating on review for a downgrade citing low levels of profitability and expectations of weak cash flow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp