Home Business

India contracts eight lakh tonnes of sugar exports so far 

To bail out the cash-starved sugar industry, the government had in June announced the financial package of Rs 8,500 crore to the sector, mainly to boost ethanol capacity.

Published: 11th November 2018 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar. File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Saddled with surplus stock, sugar mills in India the world's second largest producer, have contracted to export about 8,00,000 tonnes of the sweetener so far to countries like Middle East and Sri Lanka, a government official said.

Out of the total contracted quantity, raw sugar comprises 6,00,000 tonnes and the rest 2,00,000 tonnes is white sugar, the official added.

"We are negotiating with various countries to boost export of sugar. China has agreed to buy and talks are on with Indonesia as well," the government official told PTI.

To liquidate surplus stock, the government has asked domestic sugar mills to mandatory export 5 million tonnes in the 2018-19 marketing year (October-September) and is even compensating expenses towards internal transport, freight, handling and other charges.

The government is giving a transport subsidy of Rs 1,000 per tonne to the mills located within 100 km from ports, Rs 2,500 per tonne for mill located beyond 100 km from the port in coastal states and Rs 3,000 tonnes per tonne for the mill located in other than coastal states.

India produced a record 32.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017-18 marketing year and the output is estimated to be around the same level or slightly lower in the current marketing year.

The annual domestic demand is around 26 million tonnes.

The country also has an opening stock of 10 million tonnes at the start of the current marketing year that began last month.

To bail out the cash-starved sugar industry, the government had in June announced the financial package of Rs 8,500 crore to the sector, mainly to boost ethanol capacity.

Later, in September, it approved Rs 5,500 crore package that included production assistance to cane growers and transport subsidy to mills for export up to 5 million tonnes in 2018-19 marketing year.

Under its 'comprehensive policy to deal with excess sugar production in the country', the government approved an increase in the production assistance paid to growers to Rs 13.

88 per quintal for the 2018-19 marketing year from Rs 5.50 per quintal this year in order to offset the cost of sugarcane to sugar mills.

Besides these financial packages, the government has taken other measures in the last one year such as doubling of import duty on sugar to 100 per cent and scrapping of export duty on it.

The minimum selling price of the sweetener has been fixed at Rs 29 per kg.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sugar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp