Shareholders to meet over BFIL, IndusInd merger

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd on Saturday said its shareholders’ meeting will be held on December 11 to approve merger of the microfinance company with IndusInd Bank.

In accordance with the NCLT order, meeting of the equity shareholders and secured creditors of BFIL is scheduled on December 11, 2018, it said in a filing. The NCLT dispensed with the meeting of the unsecured creditors of the bank, it said. Post merger, the new entity will have 4,000 branches and outlets and 16 million customers.