Fuel prices dip further, petrol at Rs 77.56 in Delhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Continuing the declining trend that has been going for the past couple of days, oil marketing firms across the country once again slashed the rates for transportation fuels on Monday.

In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 77.56 whereas diesel is available at Rs 72.31 per litre. Yesterday, commuters in the national capital shelled out Rs 77.89 and Rs 72.58 for a litre of petrol and diesel respectively.

The prices of the fuel in the national capital stand lowest as compared to other metropolitan cities.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price has slipped to Rs 83.07 per litre and diesel to Rs 75.76. On Sunday, the petrol cost at Rs 83.24 and diesel at Rs 75.92 per litre here.

The rates of the fuel across India have been slashing due to the slip in the prices of crude oil prices. The United States recently softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and given nod to eight oil countries to continue to import oil from Tehran temporarily. The list includes India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan.