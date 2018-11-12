Home Business

'RBI decided to build reserves for better credit rating, to be contingency-ready'

The debate on what should be the amount of reserves the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should hold has now moved to “fixing” the capital framework.

Published: 12th November 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The debate on what should be the amount of reserves the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should hold has now moved to “fixing” the capital framework. But, the real issue is in fact a question on the net worth (accumulated profit) of RBI, said a former Finance Ministry official. He said there is a history to RBI augmenting its reserves.

“Seven years ago, the RBI Board decided that it needed to create reserves … keeping in mind that RBI should have AAA rating, so that if it wanted to borrow, it can borrow quickly. That time, the country’s rating was BBB-, just investment grade,” he said. RBI transferred more funds out of its annual profits to reserves until Raghuram Rajan’s tenure, when the existing reserves were considered adequate and the entire profits were transferred to the government. This has been reversed in the last two years, with reserves addition to contingency fund reducing the transfer to government kitty.

The need for RBI to keep its ratings high could be understood from the history of the country’s ratings, and how elusive ratings upgrades have been — Standard & Poor’s retained the country’s ratings at BBB-, even as Moody’s upgraded India by a notch from the lowest investment grade of Baa3 to Baa2 in 2017, first ratings upgrade for the country in 14 years.

“I don’t think it is in anybody’s wisdom that keeping the global economic scenario, anybody would like to reduce the size of the reserves. If at all in the wisdom of the Board it decided it has to be reduced, then if there is surplus money to be declared, that certainly can go to the government as dividend,” said the former official.  

The law does not allow distribution of past reserves and it requires an amendment to the RBI Act, Y H Malegam, chartered accountant and an ex-RBI Board member told CNBC TV18.
Experts agree that there is no one fixed formula for the size of reserves that the Central bank needs to maintain or the percentage of reserves addition. Over the last two decades, several committees had been set up and parameters set. One committee suggested 12 per cent of contingency reserves, another 18 per cent and the last one headed by Malegam said it needs to be enhanced without giving a specific percentage.

If there is a need to revisit the formula, there has to be a cohesive reason for it, say experts. “I feel the RBI will also agree to this. However, there should be discussion on the elements and principles of the proposed formula. Once it is framed, the RBI will abide by it,” R Gandhi, former RBI deputy governor told PTI.
“But now the government is talking sense. Earlier, they were talking about reserves. Now, they are talking about norms to be reviewed. That is perfectly fine,” the official quoted earlier said.  

Not everyone is in agreement with that. Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday tweeted: “NDA government has competed 4 years and 6 months of its term. It has effectively 4 months left. What is the tearing hurry to “fix” the capital framework of RBI?”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp