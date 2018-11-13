Home Business

As output increases, second fiscal quarter for CIL jumps eight-fold

The world's biggest coal miner's net profit climbed to 30.85 billion rupees (USD 423.2 million) in the second fiscal quarter ending Sept. 30

By Reuters

Coal India Ltd's quarterly profit jumped more than eight-fold as the world's biggest coal miner produced more of the dry fuel, but profit fell slightly below analysts' expectations, its financial results showed on Monday.

Net profit climbed to 30.85 billion rupees (USD 423.2 million) in the second fiscal quarter ending Sept. 30, from 3.71 billion rupees a year earlier, the Kolkata-based state-owned company said in a statement.

Twelve analysts on average had expected a profit of 30.93 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Coal India's revenue from operations surged 22.3 percent to 221.98 billion rupees, while coal production rose 10.6 percent to 256.5 million tons.

