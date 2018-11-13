Home Business

Rice exports see drop for April-September as pulses surge

The country's buffalo meat exports during the period edged down 0.5 percent from a year ago to 618,559 tonnes

Published: 13th November 2018 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer winnows rice in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, November 4, 2016. (File Photo: Reuters)

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India's rice exports dropped 9.6 percent to 5.8 million tonnes between April and September from a year earlier, as leading buyer Bangladesh trimmed purchases due to bumper local harvest, a government body said.

Guar gum exports rose 5 percent to 265,195 tonnes on robust demand from the United States.

India is the world's biggest exporter of buffalo meat, guar gum and rice.

The country's exports of pulses more than doubled during the period to 171,656 tonnes, while dairy exports surged 39.3 percent to 66,462 tonnes, the agency said.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APFPEDA) Export Rice Meat Pulses India

