Home Business

Tata in active talks to buy majority stake in Jet Airways: sources

Tata told Reuters it would not comment on speculation. Jet did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircrafts (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian conglomerate Tata Sons is in active talks to acquire a controlling stake in Jet Airways, four people aware of the talks told Reuters, in what could potentially be a lifeline for the debt-laden carrier.

Tata is very interested in Jet but it is not at a stage of conducting due diligence or looking through non-public data, said two of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the discussions are private.

Tata told Reuters it would not comment on speculation. Jet did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

One potential deal structure could include Tata taking over Jet's assets including the planes, leases, pilots and slots but not the whole company, one of the people said.

The first step is to see if the economics are viable, if it makes sense from the cost and strategy perspective, and if Tata can make it work with its other aviation businesses, the person said.

Tata already owns and operates two airlines in the country: full-service carrier Vistara, which is in partnership with Singapore Airlines Ltd, and low-cost carrier AirAsia India in combination with AirAsia Group Bhd.

The talks come as a mix of rising oil prices, a weak rupee, low fares and competition has seen profit dive in the world's fastest-growing aviation market, which is clocking 20 per cent annual passenger growth.

Jet, founded by entrepreneur Naresh Goyal, is struggling to make payments to creditors including aircraft lessors and employees and has seen its share price plunge 70 per cent so far this year.

The airline said on Monday it would cut flights on less profitable routes and add capacity to more lucrative markets as part of a broader consolidation plan to reduce costs and boost revenue after it reported its third consecutive quarterly loss.

Any investment by Tata in Jet is, however, contingent to Goyal stepping down so that Tata has the power to take the decisions necessary to turn the airline around, the people said.

Goyal owns 51 per cent of the airline while 24 per cent is held by Etihad Airways.

"A lot of deal structures are possible and being explored," said one of the people. "The only structure that is not viable is one with Goyal in it."

Mint newspaper earlier on Tuesday reported, citing two people directly aware of developments, that Tata was conducting due diligence on Jet Airways as it considered buying a controlling stake.

Shares in Jet were up 3.6 per cent in afternoon trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Sons  Jet Airways

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • K.V.Narayanmurti.
    Something the legend of yester-years
    17 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp