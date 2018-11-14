Gautam Singhania steps down as Raymond Apparel chairman

By PTI

MUMBAI: Gautam Singhania has stepped down as the chairman of Raymond's branded apparel arm with a view to run the company more professionally.

Nirvik Singh will be replacing Singhania, as a non-executive chairman, and the latter will continue to remain on the board of Raymond Apparel, an official statement said.

Anshu Sarin has joined the board of Raymond Apparel as a non-executive director, and Gautam Trivedi has joined the board as an independent director, it added.