Infosys to open innovation hub in Texas, hire 500 American workers

The investment in Texas reinforces the outsourcing firm's commitment to driving digital transformation for American enterprises.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country’s second largest IT services company Infosys said it will open its next technology and innovation hub in the US state of Texas. The company also said it will hire 500 American workers in the state by 2020. “The Hub will be located in Richardson, Texas and have a special focus on the telecommunications, retail and banking sectors,” Infosys said in a statement. 

The addition of new employees in the US is part of the company’s plan to increase its local workforce in the country. In May 2017, the company had announced its plan to hire 10,000 American workers in the US by 2019. Infosys has hired over 6,200 American workers since May 2017.

The new Texas employees will include recent graduates from the state’s prestigious network of colleges, universities and community colleges, who will benefit from upskilling through Infosys’ world-class training curriculum. “We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Texas, which is another important step in our continued investment in driving digital transformation for American businesses,” said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.

Till date, Infosys has opened two technology and innovation hubs, one in Indianapolis, Indiana and another in Raleigh, North Carolina. Infosys had also announced an additional technology and innovation hubs in Hartford, Connecticut, and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as a unique Design and Innovation Hub in Providence, Rhode Island. Infosys Foundation USA provides multiple grants for classroom technology and computer science training to teachers and schools.

TAGS
Infosys Infosys Texas Infosys Richardson Infosys hiring

Comments

