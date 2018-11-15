Home Business

India likely to hike tariff for local gas pipelines by 25-30 per cent

The tariff is the amount pipeline owners can charge to transport gas.

Published: 15th November 2018 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Birds fly past the logo of India's state-owned natural gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd in New Delhi (Photo| Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India is planning a 25 per cent to 30 per cent hike in tariffs for local gas pipelines by end-December, an industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

India's gas transportation regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) recently raised the tariff by the same range on seven local pipelines. The new hike would apply to all remaining pipelines.

"Normally tariffs are revised in 5 years, but this revision is pending for quite some time," the source said.

PNGRB's chairman D K Sarraf said at a conference earlier on Wednesday that the board will hike the tariff for all pipelines by end-December but did not detail the size of the hike.

The tariff is the amount pipeline owners can charge to transport gas. The move will benefit the country's biggest natural gas transporter Gail (India) Ltd, western India-based state-owned gas transportation company Gujarat State Petroleum Corp and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd

Gas pipeline Gas pipeline tariffs

