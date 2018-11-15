OYO Hotels appoints IndiGo ex-president Aditya Ghosh as CEO for South Asia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former IndiGo Airlines president Aditya Ghosh will take charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) for India and South Asia of the hospitality firm OYO Hotels on December 1, OYO announced on Thursday. Ghosh will be reporting to OYO Hotels & Homes founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal.The appointment is part of OYO’s focus on driving an accelerated growth in India and China, its home markets, the company said in a statement.

Ghosh, a proven professional with over 21 years of experience, had stepped down as IndiGo president and wholetime director in April this year. OYO has now entrusted him with the responsibility of overseeing and growing OYO Hotels business in South Asia, which will include India, Nepal and other upcoming markets in the region, according to the statement.

“With Ghosh taking on this mantle for one of our home markets, India and the broader South Asia region, we are confident that he will be able to help OYO Hotels set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry and nurture a high-performing workforce,” Agarwal said. Ghosh’s ability to deliver growth with large-scale impact, whether in developing an inclusive culture or giving back to the society, makes him a great addition to the leadership team, the OYO founder said.

“I’m thrilled to join OYO’s mission of creating quality living spaces and partner with Agarwal in shaping the company’s future in South Asia — a critical growth market for the company,” news agencies quoted Ghosh as saying.OYO currently has footprints in over 500 cities across India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, the UAE and Indonesia.