Sensex ends 119 points higher, Nifty breaches 10,600 mark

Global crude oil prices have fallen by near 30 per cent to USD 65 per barrel from over USD 86 in early October.

Published: 15th November 2018 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex ended 119 points higher Thursday and the broader Nifty went past the 10,600 mark on positive investor sentiment amid easing crude oil prices, firm rupee and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share index opened a shade higher at 35,145. 75 points, hovered in the range of 35,402 and 35,118. 42, before ending the session at 35,260. 54, with a gain of 118. 55 points, or 0.34 per cent, over its previous close. The gauge had shed 2.50 points Wednesday in a highly volatile session.

READ| Fresh fund inflow and strong rupee rises Sensex over 100 points

The NSE Nifty also closed 40.40 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 10,616.70 after shuttling between 10,646.50 and 10,557.50. The appreciation in rupee, firming trend in other Asian markets and a higher opening of European equities too influenced market mood here.

Traders said falling crude prices in the global market was a big boost for the economy as it lightens the country's import bill burden, eases inflation and current account deficit concerns.

Brent crude, the international benchmark fell 0. 47 per cent to USD 65. 81 per barrel on fears of higher supply. Investor sentiment also got a boost after foreign investors pumped fresh funds into the domestic market, brokers said.

However, profit-booking at higher levels by speculators at the fag-end of the session trimmed some of the day's gains, they said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 277. 38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 272. 34 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The rupee strengthened further by 44 paise to trade at 71. 87 against the dollar in late afternoon trade in the forex market.

TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp