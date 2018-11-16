Fuel prices see further decrease on Friday

By ANI

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Fuel prices once again witnessed a decline on Friday in New Delhi and Mumbai owing to a reduction in the rates of crude oil.

In New Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 77.10 per litre after a decrease of 18 paise, and diesel at Rs 71.93 per litre after a decrease of 16 paise.

Meanwhile, petrol is retailing 18 paise lower at Rs 82.62 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.36 after a decrease of 17 paise in Mumbai.

The rates of fuel across India are witnessing a continuous decline due to a fall in the prices of crude oil.

The United States recently softened its stand on Iran's sanctions and gave its nod to eight countries to continue importing oil from Iran temporarily. The list of countries includes India, China, South Korea, Japan, Turkey, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan. (ANI)