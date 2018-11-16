Markets need quick solution for RBI-govt standoff: Former UTI Mutual Fund CEO Leo Puri

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: India still continues to be a sweet spot of macroeconomic stability, but is on the knife’s edge when it comes to sustaining that reputation as there is a hint of vulnerability, former CEO of UTI Mutual Fund Leo Puri said on Thursday. Speaking at the CII-CFO seminar here, Puri said there is a lot of concern that we should not waver on fisc (fiscal position) as some of the debate between Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government are centred around the issue.

“Markets would be very anxious to see a quick resolution of the dialogue that is going on between the government and the RBI. It is of immense importance on macro stability and respect for institutions. Overall, still a position of strength for India,” he said.

According to Puri, the position of independence to RBI should be left intact and there is still room for discussion on the issue of capital framework. Any change in the capital framework can be done, provided it is forward-looking and not done for short-term gains, he said. On the payments regulator, Puri said that it should not be disturbed, and that there is a reason why it is with the RBI.