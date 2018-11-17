Home Business

Automation Anywhere raises USD 300 million from SoftBank

Automation Anywhere, which specialises in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has raised $300 million from SoftBank Vision Fund.

Published: 17th November 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Automation Anywhere, which specialises in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has raised $300 million from SoftBank Vision Fund. This is on top of its funding round in July this year. Together, the total financing under its Series A funding stands at $500 million. The funding is subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions.RPA technology automates routine tasks in workplaces, thereby increasing productivity and letting people focus on challenging and fulfilling work.

Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder at Automation Anywhere, said, “RPA is the most pervasive and frictionless path to delivering Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across the enterprise, and is revolutionising the way people work. With this additional capital, we are in a position to do far more than any other provider.

We will not only continue to deliver the most advanced RPA to the market, but also help bring AI to millions. Like the introduction of the PC, we see a world where every office employee will work alongside digital workers, amplifying human contributions. Today, employees must know how to use a PC, and very soon, employees will have to know how to build a bot.”

Automation Anywhere opened its Bot Store, an app store-like marketplace of downloadable bot applications designed to meet specific automation needs in the business processes. The Bot Store has had 65,000 users since its launch in March this year.Praveen Akkiraju, managing partner at Softbank Investment Advisers, said, “Enterprises of all sizes are in the midst of a major transition to digital platforms and we are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere to accelerate this transformation.”

Automation Anywhere is the only RPA provider that offers a complete suite of products capable of automating business processes at this scale. The company’s Enterprise RPA platform, IQ Bot and Bot Insight help in delivering an intelligent digital workforce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Automation Anywhere SoftBank Vision Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp