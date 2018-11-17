Automation Anywhere raises USD 300 million from SoftBank

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Automation Anywhere, which specialises in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has raised $300 million from SoftBank Vision Fund. This is on top of its funding round in July this year. Together, the total financing under its Series A funding stands at $500 million. The funding is subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions.RPA technology automates routine tasks in workplaces, thereby increasing productivity and letting people focus on challenging and fulfilling work.

Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder at Automation Anywhere, said, “RPA is the most pervasive and frictionless path to delivering Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across the enterprise, and is revolutionising the way people work. With this additional capital, we are in a position to do far more than any other provider.

We will not only continue to deliver the most advanced RPA to the market, but also help bring AI to millions. Like the introduction of the PC, we see a world where every office employee will work alongside digital workers, amplifying human contributions. Today, employees must know how to use a PC, and very soon, employees will have to know how to build a bot.”

Automation Anywhere opened its Bot Store, an app store-like marketplace of downloadable bot applications designed to meet specific automation needs in the business processes. The Bot Store has had 65,000 users since its launch in March this year.Praveen Akkiraju, managing partner at Softbank Investment Advisers, said, “Enterprises of all sizes are in the midst of a major transition to digital platforms and we are excited to partner with Automation Anywhere to accelerate this transformation.”

Automation Anywhere is the only RPA provider that offers a complete suite of products capable of automating business processes at this scale. The company’s Enterprise RPA platform, IQ Bot and Bot Insight help in delivering an intelligent digital workforce.