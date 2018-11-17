Home Business

Partial Credit Enhancement for non-banking finance companies to have limited utility: ICRA

The PCE framework will likely help the NBFCs and HFCs to better their credit ratings.

Published: 17th November 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had, on November 2, allowed a Partial Credit Enhancement (PCE) for debt raised by non-banking finance companies (NBFC) and housing finance companies (HFC) as part of its measures to ease liquidity for the industry, which has been stressed for short-term funds since mid-September. Ratings firm ICRA, in a report released on Friday, said that the PCE framework would have limited utility and may not drive significant issuance volumes. 

The PCE framework will likely help the NBFCs and HFCs to better their credit ratings. Earlier, the State Bank of India had said that it would follow whatever prudential norms it follows in providing credit facilities while guaranteeing NBFC credit under PCE, but it needed clarification on the capital reserve requirements needed. 

According to ICRA, the 30-day time period for PCE facility is akin to liquidity facility, rather than a genuine long-term first loss credit enhancement facility. If there is no significant rating enhancement, the cost savings to the issuer also may not be significant, it said. As is the experience in case of corporate debt, issuance volumes for NBFCs and HFCs under the PCE framework is likely to remain muted, ICRA added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Partial Credit Enhancement non-banking finance companies ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp