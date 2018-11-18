Home Business

HDFC disburses Rs 1,100 crore subsidy to 51,000 home buyers under PMAY

The company on an average has been approving 8,300 loans on a monthly basis to the EWS and LIG segment, with monthly such average approvals at approximately Rs 1,354 crore, it said.

Published: 18th November 2018 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

PMAY

Representational image houses under PMAY-G scheme

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Housing finance firm HDFC said Sunday it has disbursed over Rs 1,100 crore subsidy to over 51,000 customers under the government's flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

HDFC has provided loans of over Rs 9,800 crore under PMAY-Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), to these customers belonging to EWS (Economically Weaker Section), LIG (Low Income Group) and Middle Income Group (MIG) category, the housing finance firm said in a statement.

It further said HDFC during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 approved 37 per cent of home loans in volume terms and 18 per cent in value terms to customers from the EWS and LIG segment.

The company on an average has been approving 8,300 loans on a monthly basis to the EWS and LIG segment, with monthly such average approvals at approximately Rs 1,354 crore, it said.

The average home loan to the EWS and LIG segment stood at Rs 10.1 lakh and Rs 17.6 lakh respectively, it added.

CLSS was introduced in June 2015 under PMAY for home loans to customers from the EWS, LIG and was extended to Middle Income Group (MIG) from January 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMAY Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Housing finance firm HDFC HDFC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp