Home Business

Mehul Choksi may return to India if his health improves, says lawyer

The PMLA court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate's request to declare Choksi a "fugitive" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Published: 18th November 2018 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mehul Choksi. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

MUMBAI: Businessman Mehul Choksi, an absconding accused wanted in connection of a Rs 13,000 crore bank fraud, may return to India to record his statement in three months provided his health permits him, his lawyer said on Saturday.

The lawyer told a special PMLA court here that the 59-year-old had left India in January for medical treatment in the United States and now, he is not in a position to record his statement.

"There is one option and according to that, investigation can be done through video conferencing.

Officer from India can go to Antigua in order to investigate him.

The third option is that if his condition gets better in three months and if his doctors allow him to, then he will come back to India to join investigation," lawyer Sanjay Abbot said while appearing before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

The lawyer also said that they have always replied to all questions by the court on time.

The PMLA court was hearing the Enforcement Directorate's request to declare Choksi a "fugitive" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Choksi and his nephew, jeweller Nirav Modi, are being sought by multiple investigating agencies after it was revealed that the two extracted crores in loans from banks abroad on the basis of fake guarantees in the name of Punjab National Bank, India's second largest state-owned bank.

Efforts are on to extradite them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehul Choksi India extradition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp