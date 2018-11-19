Indian Oil to infuse Rs 1,200 crore in CNG distribution in West Bengal

Home Business

IOC had partnered Adani Gas private Ltd for both east and west Burdwan districts in the ninth round of bidding for city gas distribution project.

Indian Oil

KOLKATA: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has said it will infuse Rs 1,200 crore over the next 6-7 years to create infrastructure of laying LPG pipeline and installing CNG stations in the two Burdwan districts of West Bengal.

City piped gas can be a reality in the district in the next two years along with compressed natural gas (CNG) stations and the foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled on November 22, IOC (West Bengal) Executive Director Dipankar Ray said Monday.

We will build 80 CNG stations for automotive fuel and offer a minimum of 2.5 lakh of piped gas connections in the next 8 years.

In the first phase, 12 CNG stations and connection target is 12,000 in 2020 and the joint venture proposes to add similar numbers each year thereon, Ray said.

Based on current prevailing prices of CNG, it is almost half of petrol and diesel while, for the retail cooking gas consumers it is equivalent to subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The Indian Oil-Adani Gas private Ltd joint venture is banking on CNG supply from the proposed GAIL Jagdishpur-Haldia gas pipleline which is expected in 2020, according to the IOC officials.

