Home Business

Nifty, Sensex edge higher as investors await RBI meet's outcome

New Delhi and the RBI are getting close to ironing out some of their policy differences, two sources told Reuters last week, as they seek to defuse tensions that had threatened to unnerve investors.

Published: 19th November 2018 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Sensex (File photo / PTI)

By UNI

MUMBAI: Indian shares pared most of their early gains to trade marginally higher on Monday, as the central bank held a board meet to discuss several issues related to liquidity, lending rules for banks and handing over surplus reserves to the government.

This is the first meeting to be held since the extent of a deep rift between the RBI and the government became public.

The Indian government is pressing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for easing of lending and capital rules for banks, providing more money to non-banking financiers, financing support for small businesses and giving the government greater access to surplus reserves the RBI has built.

New Delhi and the RBI are getting close to ironing out some of their policy differences, two sources told Reuters last week, as they seek to defuse tensions that had threatened to unnerve investors.

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.26 per cent at 10,710.45 as of 0637 GMT, while the benchmark BSE Sensex edged up 0.35 per cent to 35,581.42.

The major thing to look out from the meeting is if they come out with any respite for non-banking financial companies' liquidity situation, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president-research at SMC Global Securities.

Also, one would look at how many banks can come out from the prompt corrective action as per government's wishes and what RBI can do towards that, apart from the issue of surplus reserves held by the central bank, he added.

"Markets have also gained ground on stability in oil prices and negativity coming from institutional selling looks to be over as they are moving to the buy side," Jain said.

Realty and metal stocks gained, with Nifty realty index and Nifty metal index up 1.8 and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Hindalco Industries Ltd and Vedanta Ltd rose as much as 3.2 and 2.9 per cent, while Oberoi Realty shares gained up to 6 per cent.

Yes Bank Ltd was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty, with shares rising as much as 7.1 per cent, in their biggest daily gain in nearly three weeks.

Among the gainers, Tata Investment Corp's stock jumped 7.9 per cent to its highest level since June 20 after the company approved a share buyback the proposal.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways India Ltd's stock plunged 12.5 per cent, posting its biggest daily fall since Aug 10, after Tata Sons Ltd said on Friday it is only in preliminary talks with the struggling carrier but has not made a proposal to acquire a stake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Stock Market RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp