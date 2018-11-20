Home Business

Ayurveda set to become a USD 13 billion industry by 2025: Confederation of Indian Industry

Ayurveda continued to one of the leading contributors to the state coffers with Rs 1,250 crores being its share, the previous fiscal.

Published: 20th November 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ayurveda continued to one of the leading contributors to the state coffers with R1,250 crores being its share, the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, India accounted for USD 4 billion of the total of USD 4.4 billion global Ayurveda market. The statistics were shared as a prelude to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) ‘Global Ayurveda Summit’, highlighting how Kerala can leverage the opportunities in the sector, which is poised to grow at 16 per cent per annum, to become a USD 13 billion industry by 2025. 

“An estimated 1 lakh people are employed in the Ayurveda sector in India, which includes 30,000 from Kerala. With the current growth pace, this number will rise to 90,000 by 2022,” said S Saji Kumar, chairman, CII. 

More than 70 per cent of people who visit the state for health tourism chooses to avail Ayurvedic treatment. “With Global Ayurveda Summit, we are aiming to identify and focus on how Ayurveda can be mainstream and evaluate the challenges the industry is facing in terms of skilling, policy and innovations,” he said. 

The summit will have sessions focussing on startups, emerging entrepreneurship, thought leadership and forward-looking policies. The summit will also see the culmination of India’s first Ayurveda startup competition-Ayurstart. Out of 200 entries, 10 have been shortlisted and the best five will vie for incubation or possible funding at the summit. A report on Ayurveda stating the sizing of the industry will be released at the three-day summit beginning on November 21. The seminar will be inaugurated by E P Jayarajan, Minister of Industry and Commerce 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayurveda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp