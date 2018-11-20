Ayurveda set to become a USD 13 billion industry by 2025: Confederation of Indian Industry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ayurveda continued to one of the leading contributors to the state coffers with R1,250 crores being its share, the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, India accounted for USD 4 billion of the total of USD 4.4 billion global Ayurveda market. The statistics were shared as a prelude to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) ‘Global Ayurveda Summit’, highlighting how Kerala can leverage the opportunities in the sector, which is poised to grow at 16 per cent per annum, to become a USD 13 billion industry by 2025.

“An estimated 1 lakh people are employed in the Ayurveda sector in India, which includes 30,000 from Kerala. With the current growth pace, this number will rise to 90,000 by 2022,” said S Saji Kumar, chairman, CII.

More than 70 per cent of people who visit the state for health tourism chooses to avail Ayurvedic treatment. “With Global Ayurveda Summit, we are aiming to identify and focus on how Ayurveda can be mainstream and evaluate the challenges the industry is facing in terms of skilling, policy and innovations,” he said.

The summit will have sessions focussing on startups, emerging entrepreneurship, thought leadership and forward-looking policies. The summit will also see the culmination of India’s first Ayurveda startup competition-Ayurstart. Out of 200 entries, 10 have been shortlisted and the best five will vie for incubation or possible funding at the summit. A report on Ayurveda stating the sizing of the industry will be released at the three-day summit beginning on November 21. The seminar will be inaugurated by E P Jayarajan, Minister of Industry and Commerce