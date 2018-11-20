Home Business

Delisting: Sebi allows promoters to make counter offer

The Sebi has put in place a system for price discovery as per reverse book building (RRB) method, along with considering counter offer of promoter.

Published: 20th November 2018 07:10 PM

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has allowed promoters to make counter offer to shareholders of companies that are planning to delist from stock exchanges, a move aimed at plugging loopholes in the current method.

Currently, if the price discovered through reverse book building is not attractive to the promoter, he may unilaterally reject the price and the whole exercise becomes futile.

Under the new rules, the promoter will be allowed to make counter offer to the shareholders.

If the counter offer is lucrative to the shareholders and if it is accepted, delisting will be treated successful.

Further, in case promoters give a counter offer, and if it is not less than the book value, then the offer will be accepted by public shareholders, where the promoter shareholding reaches 90 per cent.

"If the price discovered is not acceptable to the acquirer or the promoter, the acquirer or the promoter may make a counter offer to the public shareholders within two working days of the price discovered in the manner specified by the board from time to time," Sebi said in a notification dated November 14.

"Provided that the counter offer price shall not be less than the book value of the company as certified by the merchant banker," it added.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), promoters and whole-time directors of the compulsorily delisted company will also not be eligible to become directors of any listed company till the exit option.

During 2015-16 to 2017-18, a total of 15 companies got voluntarily delisted, by following the reverse book building process.

Seven companies got delisted at the floor price and 8 firms got delisted at a premium ranging between 7.7 per cent and 242 per cent.

Earlier in July, the regulator had come out with a draft proposal in this regard and had sought views of all the stakeholders.

