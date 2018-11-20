Jazeera Airways launches flights to New Delhi starting December 15

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, today announced it will start serving New Delhi with four return flights weekly starting from December 15, 2018. Bookings for Kuwait-New Delhi flights are now open and available on jazeeraairways.com.

The launch of the new route comes as part of Jazeera Airways' continued expansion to serve the large Indian community and business sector in Kuwait. The airline had previously launched flights to Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad over the past year.

The Kuwait-New Delhi route is operated by return flights on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The departing flight number J9 409 from Kuwait to New Delhi is scheduled at 00:50 am and arrives at 07:00 am on these days, while the return flight number J9 410 from Delhi to Kuwait is scheduled at 08:00 am and arrives at 10:10 am.

"We are excited to be serving the capital of India, New Delhi, and to launch our new schedule ahead of the upcoming season holidays. This is a new milestone for Jazeera Airways as it expands its network and brings more choice to travellers to and from India, connecting them to Kuwait and other cities in the Gulf and Middle East that are served within our network," said Jazeera Airways CEO, Rohit Ramachandran.

With the launch of the Kuwait-New Delhi route, passengers can choose connecting routes on Jazeera Airways to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Jeddah.

Jazeera Airways flies to 27 popular destinations across the Middle East, India and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, family and weekend destinations such as Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, Alexandria, Amman, Istanbul, Sharm El Sheikh, Assiut, Luxor, Mashhad, Sohag, Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, Cairo, Al Najaf, Taif, Doha, Kochi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lahore, Baku, Tbilisi and New Delhi.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320s and an Airbus A320neo, the first to be operated in the Middle East. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)