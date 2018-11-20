Home Business

Marico Foundation initiative to boost productivity of coconut farmers

In the initial stage, MIF will focus on coconut farmers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It aims to bring together farmers and start-ups that can work in tandem to increase coconut production.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image of coconuts used for representational purpose only (Photo| Vinod Kumar T)

By Pradeesh Chandran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move to give a fillip to farmers and agri-sector start-ups, Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF), the not-for-profit organisation of Marico Limited, has launched ‘Innovate2Cultivate’. Through the programme, which will focus on the agricultural sector, the foundation would work with innovators who can help in increasing the productivity and income of farmers.

In the initial stage, MIF will focus on coconut farmers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It aims to bring together farmers and start-ups that can work in tandem to increase coconut production.“Our aim is to bring agri-innovations to scale and double farmers’ income through an increase in productivity. In the first stage, we will focus on the coconut farmers, as their increased production will also help our parent company to source one of our major raw materials,” said MIF head Priya Kapadia.

The larger objective of the programme is to solve current agricultural challenges for the crop with the help of innovations and bring relevant ecosystems together to support innovations.However, the foundation is not planning to focus only on one crop. “This is a first-of-its-kind programme, so we chose coconut. If it turns successful, then the same model can be taken to other crops in the years to come, and even to other sectors. For example, if potato production goes up, other players like PepsiCo can benefit from it,” Kapadia said.

MIF has so far received about 90 applications from various innovative start-ups and is in the final stages of selecting the companies. The foundation is looking for start-ups with a business potential and innovations — be it product, process or service — that can solve the challenges faced by coconut farmers.

The innovations can be also in areas of soil health management, water harvesting techniques, pest management, identifying new cropping systems, improving sapling and seed quality, among others.The foundation has brought on board experts from IIM Ahmedabad’s Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship, Omnivore Partners, Villgro, Social Alpha, Indian Angel Network, Ankur Capital and Marico, among others on the panel to select innovative start-ups.The first phase of the ground project with coconut farmers is now planned in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Kerala Coconut production Marico Innovation Foundation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp