RBI Board orders scheme to restructure MSME loans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending weeks of speculation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was told by its Central Board on Monday to introduce a scheme enabling restructuring of MSME loans up to Rs 25 crore. Besides, RBI’s Board of Financial Supervision will also revisit the contentious Prompt Corrective Action (PCA), under which 11 PSBs’ operational freedom to do business was clipped, in order to make them profitable.

As for easing capital norms for the banks are concerned, the RBI refused to budge from its stance, though it extended the timeline for implementation of the last tranche of capital conservation buffer. As per Base norms, banks should maintain 8 per cent CRAR, but RBI mandates Indian banks’ CRAR to be a notch higher at 9 per cent.

The higher capital needs, the bankers argued, was eroding their profit base, while accentuating the need for the government to perennially recapitalise banks.

“The Board, while deciding to retain the CRAR at 9 per cent, agreed to extend the transition period for implementing the last tranche of 0.625 per cent under the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) by one year, i.e., up to 31 March 2020,” the RBI said in a statement.

On the PCA framework to address the bad loan crisis in India’s banking system, the Board for Financial Supervision of the Central bank will revisit if the framework is actually helping ailing banks. “The committee will look whether placing banks under the framework will help them achieve a turnaround.

The Board and government will take a call after the findings of the committee,” a source told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the Board advised that RBI should consider a scheme for the restructuring of stressed standard assets of MSME borrowers with aggregate credit facilities of up to Rs 25 crore, subject to such conditions as are necessary for ensuring financial stability.