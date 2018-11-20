Home Business

RBI's new norm on easing capital norms not good for banks: Moody's Investors Service

The decision came after persistent demand from top government officials and one independent director to ease lending and capital rules for banks.

Published: 20th November 2018 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India's decision to allow lenders more time to adhere to additional capital buffer norms under Basel 3 is credit negative for the country's state-run banks, Moody's Investors Service said in a release on Tuesday.

The RBI after a nine-hour marathon board meeting announced late Monday that it has extended the timeline for Indian banks to set aside an additional 0.625 per cent as capital conservation buffer by one year to March 31, 2020 to help banks to lend more.

The decision came after persistent demand from top government officials and one independent director to ease lending and capital rules for banks, provide more liquidity to the shadow banking sector, support lending to small businesses and let the government use more of the RBI's surplus reserves to boost the economy.

"The decision to extend the timeline for the full implementation of Basel 3 guidelines by a year is a credit negative for Indian public sector banks," said Srikanth Vadlamani, vice president, financial institutions group at Moody's Investors Service.

The common equity Tier 1 ratio or core capital "over the next 12 months would be lower than what we currently expect" for some banks, Vadlamani added.

He also raised concerns over the central bank considering to give banks a leeway in classifying stressed assets of small borrowers which will ease the credit flow to this sector.

"The track record of such dispensations on asset classification, when seen over the last few years in India, has shown that they have largely been unsuccessful in addressing the underlying stress," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI moodys Investors capital buffer norms Basel 3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp