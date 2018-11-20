Russian govt-owned exporter emerges lowest bidder for India's $3 billion short-range air missile tender

NEW DELHI: Russia's state-owned arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, has emerged as the lowest bidder for India's $3 billion tenders to source short-range air defence missile systems, the Indian army said on Monday.

"The Russian firm has been identified as the L1 bidder," army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand told Reuters.

Last month, India agreed on a deal with Russia to buy S-400 surface to air missile systems, the two sides said, as New Delhi disregarded U.S. warnings that such a purchase could trigger sanctions under U.S. law.