Home Business

Sensex falls 300 points on weak global cues

The Sensex settled down 300.37 points or 0.84 per cent at 35,474.51, from its previous close of 35,774.88.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Sensex (File photo / PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India's benchmark stock indices followed their Asian peers lower on Tuesday, after an overnight slump on the Wall Street led by technology stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 300 points while the broader Nifty settled below the 10,700-mark.

"With regard to the RBI board meeting, the market drew relief from the fact that the stand-off between the government did not escalate. However, it was more or less a status quo, damping sentiments," said Astha Jain, a senior analyst at Hem Securities.

All the 19 sectors on the BSE came under heavy selling pressure. The metal counters fell over 2 per cent, while healthcare, IT and TECK (technology, entertainment and media) declined over 1 per cent each.

The Sensex settled down 300.37 points or 0.84 per cent at 35,474.51, from its previous close of 35,774.88.

The Nifty50 lost 107.20 points or 1 per cent to finish at 10,656.20.

The Indian rupee jumped for a second day in a row against the dollar. It was last traded at 71.45 per dollar, 19 paise higher from the previous close of 71.64.

The benchmark Brent Crude prices also eased to USD 66.36 per barrel.

According to analysts, the rupee's recovery was in line with the gains across the emerging-market currencies, which likely bottomed out on November 13.

"Some investors were betting that the rate-hike cycle by the US Federal Reserve was petering out and hence the main reason for the weakening of the emerging market currencies may no longer be valid," said Deepak Jasani, Retail Research Head, HDFC Securities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex NSE Nifty BSE Stock Market Indian Rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp