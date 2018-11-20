Home Business

Union ministries to consult on SEZ report 

The objectives of the committee were to evaluate existing SEZ policy and make it compatible with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms.

Published: 20th November 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The commerce ministry will soon begin consultations with the Union finance ministry and others on implementing the suggestions made by a committee formed to examine ways to revamp special economic zones (SEZs), according to Union Minister Suresh Prabhu. The Bharat Forge Chairman Baba Kalyani-led committee, constituted by the ministry to study existing SEZ policy, submitted its report to the commerce and industry minister.

“The suggestions of the committee are very constructive and the Commerce Ministry will immediately begin formal consultations with the finance ministry and other ministries so that implementation of the committee’s recommendations may be done without any delay,” Prabhu said.

The objectives of the committee were to evaluate existing SEZ policy and make it compatible with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms. It was also mandated with suggesting measures for maximizing utilisation of vacant land in these zones. The committee has now suggested that the success seen by services sectors like IT and ITeS has to be promoted in other sectors such as healthcare, financial services, legal, and design services.

Measures recommended to take these goals forward include continuation of tax incentives, migration of SEZs to employment and economic enclaves, and creation of link infrastructure and maintenance for enclaves. According to the draft recommendations, incentives should be linked with employment, investment, technology/innovation, and infrastructure status for these zones to improve access to financing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEZ Union finance ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp