Ford opens new service centre in Chennai's Pallikaranai

Published: 21st November 2018 07:55 AM

CHENNAI : Ford launched their 37th sales and service outlet in Tamil Nadu, with the launch of their newest service and sales facility, Dhruvan Ford, at Kovilambakkam, Pallikaranai on Monday. The 60,900 sq ft facility with 14 service bays has a product portfolio comprising of Ford Figo, New Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford EcoSport, Ford Endeavour and Ford Mustang.

It was inaugurated by Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India. “We are committed to serving a different customer experience. I want customers to go home thinking that they were treated as a family member. Dhruvan means pole star, and I hope we can be the pole star of customer satisfaction,” he said, adding in his speech that Ford had seen profits this year for the first time in 15 to 20 years.

Three customers were given keys to new cars as part of the celebrations. It was attended by Srikanth Kalla, dealer principal, Dhruvan Ford, Vijay Sarathy, divisional operations manager, Sales, Ford India, and Badri Narayan, divisional operations manager.

