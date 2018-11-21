Half of India’s ATMs to shut down by March 2019?
The recent regulatory changes are making it unviable to operate ATMs and may lead to closure of half of the 2.38 lakh machines in the country, the Confederation of ATM Industry said.
Published: 21st November 2018 04:06 PM | Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 04:54 AM
BHUBANESWAR/ BENGALURU: As many as 1.13 lakh automated teller machines (ATMs) across the country might be shut down by March 2019 owing to the regulatory changes that make ATM operations unviable because of the huge costs involved, the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMI) said.
The regulatory changes include those on hardware and software upgrades, coupled with mandates on cash management standards and the cassette-swap method of loading cash.“These numbers include approximately one lakh off-site ATMs and a little over 15,000 white-label ATMs, the apex body of the domestic ATM industry said in a statement. As per the latest RBI figures, there are about 2.21 lakh installed ATMs in the country.
ATMs in non-urban areas will be the worst-affected. This would mean chaos similar to what the country witnessed in the aftermath of demonetisation when ATMs ran out of cash.