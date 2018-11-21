Half of India’s ATMs to shut down by March 2019?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ BENGALURU: As many as 1.13 lakh automated teller machines (ATMs) across the country might be shut down by March 2019 owing to the regulatory changes that make ATM operations unviable because of the huge costs involved, the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMI) said.

The regulatory changes include those on hardware and software upgrades, coupled with mandates on cash management standards and the cassette-swap method of loading cash.“These numbers include approximately one lakh off-site ATMs and a little over 15,000 white-label ATMs, the apex body of the domestic ATM industry said in a statement. As per the latest RBI figures, there are about 2.21 lakh installed ATMs in the country.

ATMs in non-urban areas will be the worst-affected. This would mean chaos similar to what the country witnessed in the aftermath of demonetisation when ATMs ran out of cash.