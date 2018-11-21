Hero Cycles joins hands with Yamaha, Mitsui for electric bicycles 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hero Cycles Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Japan's Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Mitsui & Co for technology, manufacturing and marketing of electric bicycles.

The first product for India to roll out from this alliance would be a high-end electric-mountain bike (E-MTB) under the Hero brand, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Hero Cycles to gift Tamil Nadu girl who donated piggy bank savings for Kerala flood relief

"The partnership has been formed with a forward-looking plan which includes the development of new e-mobility products jointly by Hero and Yamaha, with go-to-market sales, distribution and marketing support by Mitsui & Co Ltd," Hero Motors Company (HMC) Chairman Pankaj M Munjal said.

ALSO READ | Hero Cycles opens six stores in Chennai

Hero Cycles, the flagship company of the HMC group, had recently announced its 'Cycle Valley' project proposed to be set up in Ludhiana and serve as a hub for end-to-end supply chain of the bicycle industry.

The project is to be led by Hero Cycles as anchor investor with an aim to create an ecosystem of suppliers in joint ventures with global bicycle component makers.