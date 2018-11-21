Home Business

Hero Cycles joins hands with Yamaha, Mitsui for electric bicycles 

The project is to be led by Hero Cycles as anchor investor with an aim to create an ecosystem of suppliers in joint ventures with global bicycle component makers.

Published: 21st November 2018 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Hero Cycles

Hero Cycles had acquired the UK's Avocet Sports to expand its footprint into Europe (Facebook/Hero Cycles)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hero Cycles Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic alliance with Japan's Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Mitsui & Co for technology, manufacturing and marketing of electric bicycles.

The first product for India to roll out from this alliance would be a high-end electric-mountain bike (E-MTB) under the Hero brand, the company said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Hero Cycles to gift Tamil Nadu girl who donated piggy bank savings for Kerala flood relief

"The partnership has been formed with a forward-looking plan which includes the development of new e-mobility products jointly by Hero and Yamaha, with go-to-market sales, distribution and marketing support by Mitsui & Co Ltd," Hero Motors Company (HMC) Chairman Pankaj M Munjal said.

ALSO READ | Hero Cycles opens six stores in Chennai

Hero Cycles, the flagship company of the HMC group, had recently announced its 'Cycle Valley' project proposed to be set up in Ludhiana and serve as a hub for end-to-end supply chain of the bicycle industry.

The project is to be led by Hero Cycles as anchor investor with an aim to create an ecosystem of suppliers in joint ventures with global bicycle component makers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hero Cycles Mitsui Yamaha Motor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp