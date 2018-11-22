Home Business

ATM supplier NCR to hold talks with stakeholders to resolve ATM crisis in country

Dastur said there can be a working group or a committee to sort out issues.

Published: 22nd November 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

An SBI ATM (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Largest ATM supplier NCR Thursday called for multi-stakeholder talks like the ones carried out during the demonetisation days to resolve the problems being faced by the cash vending machines industry now.

The industry body, Confederation of ATM Industry (Catmi) had Wednesday warned that nearly half of the 2.38 lakh machines closing down due to regulatory changes making the business unviable which saw reduction in the number of new ATMs installations this year.

"There is a need for the banks, managed service providers (MSPs) and the regulators to discuss and resolve the issues, just like we had done during demonetisation," NCR managing director Navroze Dastur told PTI here.

Dastur said there can be a working group or a committee to sort out issues.

It is the MSPs and white-label ATM operators which are the most impacted as the costs have gone up without a corresponding increase in revenues as most of their contracts are linked per transaction, he explained.

Typically, ATMs next to branches are installed and managed by the banks themselves, while the "offsite" ones are done by the MSPs, he said.

NCR also has a MSP vertical and takes care of 25,000 ATMs, he said, affirming commitment to continue with it.

He warned that cash is back in the system and ATMs and cash worth over 26 percent of GDP is routed through the ATM network at present.

"We cannot afford any disruption in ATMs," he said.

ALSO READ | Half of India’s ATMs to shut down by March 2019?​

Dastur said there has been a reduction in the number of new ATMs installed this year, and pointed out that the demand for replacements is keeping suppliers like it busy.

Up to 12,000 new machines will be installed in 2018, said Dastur, whose company has a 50 percent market share in the segment.

The Catmi had warned that closure of the ATMs will impact thousands of jobs and also the financial inclusion efforts of government, the industry body said in a statement.

A majority ATMs which can be shut down will be in the non-urban areas, it said, underlining that this can impact the financial inclusion efforts as beneficiaries use the machines to withdraw government subsidies.

The industry body said that recent regulatory changes, including those on hardware and software upgrades, coupled with mandates on cash management standards and the cassette swap method of loading cash, will make ATM operations unviable, resulting in the closure.

It is estimated that new cash logistics and cassette swap method will alone result in costs of Rs 3,000 crore for the industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM NCR multi-stakeholder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp