Home Business

Credit profiles of rated Indian corporates to improve through 2019: Moody's

It said sectors, particularly steel, mining and auto, will benefit from strong GDP growth, which will in turn support domestic demand, Moody's VP and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal said.

Published: 22nd November 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Moody's ratings agency

Representational image of Moody's logo | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Moody's Investors Service Thursday said the credit profiles of rated corporates in India will continue to improve through 2019, despite external headwinds.

It said sectors, particularly steel, mining and auto, will benefit from strong GDP growth, which will in turn support domestic demand, Moody's VP and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal said.

In a statement, Moody's said revenue will grow for most Indian industries, despite external risks.

"As for the rupee's depreciation against the US dollar, such a situation will have limited negative credit implications for rated Indian corporates because most rated India-based corporates have protections in place -- including natural hedges, some US dollar revenues and financial hedges," Moody's Assistant VP and Analyst Saranga Ranasinghe.

On the telecom sector, Moody's said the capital spending levels and leverage will stay high due to intense competition.

Downstream oil refiners too will see elevated levels of capital spending as they look to increase refining capacity in line with demand growth.

With the steel and auto suppliers sectors, Moody's said that industry consolidation for companies in these sectors will continue through 2019.

While this would lead to improved business profiles, any debt funded acquisitions may lead to elevated leverage levels, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moody's Investors Service Moody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp