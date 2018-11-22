Disinvestment target a bit out of reach?

Sesa sen By

Express News Service

Successive governments have used disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) more as a deficit bridging tool, and slippages from targets now seem the norm rather than an exception. The year 2017-18, however, saw the target achieved for the first time thanks to the ONGC-HPCL deal. But, with just four months to go this year and a collection of just Rs 15,287 crore so far against an amibitous Rs 80,000 crore target, experts predict that the government may miss its goal by 25 per cent.

While volatile market conditions take part of the blame, chances of meeting the target appear bleak with no mega-mergers in sight. By this time last year, the government already had Rs 55,335 crore in its disinvestment kitty.

“The concept of disinvestment in India has a different ethos of garnering funds and is not being done in the true spirit of getting the investors in at large,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings pointed out. Such a scenario, he added, only pushes the programme to yield at the fag end of the cycle when insurance companies or other PSUs come to rescue.

Sabnavis estimates the shortfall this fiscal at around Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 crore, depending on how PSUs perform and if there is spare capacity for investment with insurance firms. The disinvestment programme also gets caught on the timing. For instance, the recent stake sale in Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers was ill-timed. A small issue has to keep its subscription extended to garner just Rs 350 crore. Similarly, Air India’s divestment was initiated just when oil prices were surging, sending airline stocks crashing. Despite a sharp correction in crude prices, a stake sale looks unlikely.

The lack of a real strategic sale implies that the full value unlocking of PSU stakes cannot be achieved. “We believe unless a repeat of the HPCL, ONGC kind of transfer is adopted, it would be difficult for the government to meet its divestment target for FY19,” said Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Room for raising funds by selling its 73.67 per cent stake in state-owned hydropower generator NHPC to state-run peer NTPC is also partially shut, say sources. If it materialises, however, it could be a double-edged sword since NTPC has very little cash balance on its books and will have to depend on market borrowings. Stake sales in SUUTI companies like Axis Bank, Hindustan Zinc, ITC were expected to rake in about Rs 90,000 crore, but adverse market conditions have put them on hold.

Ruling out IPOs amid volatile market scenario, the government says it has lined up a clutch of minority stake sales likely to be concluded by December-end, and identified 11 CPSEs for share buybacks.It is also banking on the fourth tranche of Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) to be floated November-end. “The turbulence in the market has stalled a number of IPOs so the best way forward is share buybacks, mergers of CPSEs and through another ETF,” said an official from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

Plans are also on the anvil for a possible merger of power sectors financing firms — Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd — and NTPC taking over hydropower firm SJVN. The latter would fetch about Rs 14,000 crore at existing market prices. So far six PSUs — Nalco, BHEL, NHPC, KIOCL, NLC and Cochin Shipyard — have approved buybacks worth Rs 4,396 crore, and four more may chip in as the government has asked NMDC & Oil India to repurchase shares. Indian Oil and ONGC are also likely to consider share buybacks worth Rs 4,800 crore and Rs 4,000 crore, respectively.