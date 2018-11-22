Home Business

India's employability rises to 47 per cent; engineers most employable

Around 57 per cent of the final-year engineering graduates were found to be employable, an increase of about five percentage points since last year, the report said.

Published: 22nd November 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

MUMBAI: Percentage of employable population in the country grew to a new high of 47 per cent this year, an increase of almost 2-3 percentage points since last year, with engineers being the most employable class, a report said Thursday.

The employability rose by 14 percentage points in the last five years, from 33 per cent in 2014, according to India Skills Report, a joint initiative of Wheebox, PeopleStrong and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Around 57 per cent of the final-year engineering graduates were found to be employable, an increase of about five percentage points since last year, the report said.

The employability amongst masters of business administration (MBA) graduates, however, has dropped by three percentage points over last year, the report said, without specifying the exact number.

"It seems that with exponential increase in the number of MBA colleges, the quality of talent is seen to be declining," it added. The report also found that there has been a drop in employability of bachelor of pharmacy (BPharma) graduates.

 Among the states, Andhra Pradesh topped the list with highest employability, followed by Rajasthan and Haryana, which have made their entry into the top 10 ranking for the first time.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab moved out from the top 10 list this year.

There has been an increasing presence of employable talent in tier-II and III cities, according to the report.

"This trend can be seen in spite of lack of big institutions such as IITs and IIMs or any other renowned institutes in tier II and III cities," it added.

Wheebox founder and chief executive officer Nirmal Singh said the employability touching 47 per cent is good sign for the market.

"But we have a long way to go and entire ecosystem should focus on bridging the employability gaps, enhancing the talent pool, thus taking measures from school level to professional level focusing on learning," he added.

The report took into account 5,200 universities and professional institutions in the country, with over three lakh students across 29 states and seven Union territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Employability Confederation of Indian Industry India Skills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp