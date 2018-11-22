Home Business

Managing your virtual identity

Everyone needs a website — a virtual business deck that informs anyone who needs to know anything about your business.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Everyone needs a website — a virtual business deck that informs anyone who needs to know anything about your business. However, managing a web portal and maintaining the Content Management System (CMS) is a time-consuming task. This is where ONDemand, a web-based start-up, comes in.
According to PB Shahmon, founder and CEO of the start-up, the project is a club for the professionals.
“It gives them maximum visibility. The website developed by ONDemand creates an identity for its customers. This helps them connect with their colleagues and the public. This, in turn, gives their products and services a boost through shares and comments made by the visitors,” he said.

Shahmon said, “The objective of a website is to exhibit one’s product and skills in order to generate business. It also has features that enables the owner of the website to chat with fellow businessmen, purchase and send gift articles like e-books and books, and also monitor all the activities.”Being a businessman and researcher for the past nine years, Shahmon identified the needs of businessmen and ONDemand has evolved from such a research. The project began on a shoestring budget of `1 lakh. Today, ONDemand has over 120 clients including artists and directors. “We aim to increase the number to 10,000 by this year,” he said.

Though the web portal was launched on October 26, 2018, the project was originally conceived in 2013 and the groundworks were laid as Kids Club India.“The hard work of four-and-a-half years has come to a reality today. We aim to provide jobs to over 10,000 people with the help of this platform,” he said.

“Another benefit of having an online platform is that it helps you reach out to anyone across the world. Every businessman awaits opportunities. Since this project originates from the need of a businessman or a professional, it is a perfect platform for the end-users,” said Shahmon.

As of now, only the beta version of the product has been launched, he said, adding, “We are planning to appoint agencies to market the product across the globe rather than going for online sales. In order to complete the project, we expect a total expenditure of 100 million dollars over a span of three to five years.”Talking about the future, he said that direct funding might be not entertained.

In a Nutshell
●    ONDemand was founded by PB Shahmon on a shoestring budget of `1 lakh
●    It was launched in October, 2018 and already has 120 clients
●    They plan on increasing their client size to 10,000 this year
●    They plan on appointing agencies to market the product across the globe

